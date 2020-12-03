Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at November 30, 2020
HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and
announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of November 30, 2020.
As of November 30, 2020, the Company’s net assets were $873 million, and its net asset value per share was $6.90. As of November 30, 2020, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 529% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 335%.
|Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
|Statement of Assets and Liabilities
|November 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Investments
|$
|1,183.5
|Cash and cash equivalents
|0.2
|Receivable for securities sold
|0.7
|Deposits
|-
|Accrued income
|0.9
|Current tax asset, net
|66.9
|Other assets
|0.8
|Total assets
|1,253.0
|Credit facility
|62.0
|Notes
|173.3
|Unamortized notes issuance costs
|(0.6
|)
|Preferred stock
|136.6
|Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs
|(1.6
|)
|Total leverage
|369.7
|Payable for securities purchased
|1.4
|Other liabilities
|9.0
|Total liabilities
|10.4
|Net assets
|$
|872.9
The Company had 126,447,554 common shares outstanding as of November 30, 2020.
