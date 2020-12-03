Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at November 30, 2020
HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities
and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of November 30, 2020.
As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $331 million and its net asset value per share was $7.02. As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 505% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 385%.
|Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.
|Statement of Assets and Liabilities
|November 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Investments
|$
|448.6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|0.2
|Accrued income
|1.5
|Other assets
|0.5
|Total assets
|450.8
|Credit facility
|4.0
|Notes
|84.5
|Unamortized notes issuance costs
|(0.3
|)
|Preferred stock
|27.5
|Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs
|(0.2
|)
|Total leverage
|115.5
|Payable for securities purchased
|2.0
|Other liabilities
|2.1
|Total liabilities
|4.1
|Net assets
|$
|331.2
The Fund had 47,197,462 common shares outstanding as of November 30, 2020.
