Work Smart and Live Better This Winter With Jumeirah Group's New Remote Work Offer in Dubai

Digital nomads can hit the ground running from warmer climates this winter with Jumeirah's new remote working package in Dubai – designed for ease of doing business and an outdoor lifestyle that will be the envy of everyone back home

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Up sticks to Dubai for the winter with an affordable remote working package that blends contemporary city living with innovative work spaces and exclusive access to one of Dubai's finest private beaches.  The new Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts Discover Remote Work Package is designed to bring new perspective to the home office while opening up a world of possibilities to explore dynamic Dubai and its unrivalled outdoor winter living. 

Stay and work from the heart of the city at Jumeirah Emirates Towers with its stylish spaces, alfresco dining experiences and rejuvenating pool, spa and fitness facilities. From co-working in the private lounge with its high speed WIFI, IT support and complimentary printing to access to state-of-the-art meeting rooms, working remotely has never been so easy. Home from home comforts are also fully catered to in the room with the latest LED SMART TV technology featuring built in Netflix and Chromecast connectivity and twenty items of clothing laundered for guests every week.

Once work is done, the city is your oyster. Head to Jumeirah's pristine private beach and relax drink in hand on your sun lounger, indulge in a revitalising spa treatment or enjoy barefoot beachside dining at one of Jumeirah's signature restaurants. With its proximity to excellent transport links including the Dubai Metro, Jumeirah Emirates Towers is also the ideal place to explore everything Dubai has to offer.

For only EUR 3,600 per person or EUR 4,900 per couple, for a 31 days' stay, the Jumeirah Discover Remote Work package includes breakfast, laundry services, twice weekly access to Jumeirah's two-kilometre private beach, as well as entrance to the temperature-controlled pool and state-of-the-art facilities at Talise Fitness. Guests can also upgrade to a Premier Deluxe Room (subject to availability). Avid foodies will be spoilt for choice on what to eat with everything from casual to specialty dining with 20% discount at selected venues. Jumeirah also has the logistics covered, with a free PCR test per stay and airport pick-up and drop off.

To learn more about Discover Remote Work in Dubai with Jumeirah, which is just EUR 3,600 per person or EUR 4,900 per couple for a 31 days' stay, please visit http://www.jumeirah.com/JETRemoteWork 

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

