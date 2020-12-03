Progenity, Inc. Prices $75.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) today announced the pricing of its offering of $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Progenity also granted the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $15.0 million principal amount of notes.



The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Progenity and will accrue interest at a rate of 7.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2021. The notes will mature on December 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. At any time from, and including, the date that is 30 calendar days after the initial closing date of this offering and before the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, noteholders may convert their notes at their option into shares of Progenity’s common stock, together, if applicable, with cash in lieu of any fractional share, at the then-applicable conversion rate. In addition, noteholders that convert their notes before December 1, 2022 will, in certain circumstances, be entitled to an additional cash payment representing the present value of any remaining interest payments on the notes through December 1, 2022. The initial conversion rate is 278.0094 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $3.60 per share of common stock. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The notes will be redeemable, in whole and not in part, for cash at Progenity’s option at any time on or after December 1, 2023, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Progenity’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.