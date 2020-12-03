 

CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian Organization, CARE

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader that is commercializing its CytoSorb blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients around the world, announces the launch of its international fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 to benefit the global, not-for-profit humanitarian organizations CARE. The international campaign, which begins today and runs through January 31, 2021, commemorates a major company milestone of having cumulatively shipped more than 100,000 CytoSorb cartridges worldwide.  As part of its commitment, CytoSorbents will provide a 1:1 match for all donations contributed to the campaign, until the target is reached.  All funds raised will go directly to CARE's COVID-19 Emergency Fund that will fund programs such as sanitation, disinfectants, and education to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

For 75 years, CARE has worked around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty, achieve social justice, and create better lives for many of the world's most vulnerable people.  In 2020, CARE worked in over 100 countries, reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects.  CARE's programs focus on humanitarian aid in natural disasters, helping to fight hunger and malnutrition, improving the well-being of mothers and children, promoting sanitation and good hygiene to prevent the spread of diseases like COVID-19, and supporting the education of young girls and the safe and fair labor of women.

Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "CytoSorbents is an international company working to save the lives of critically ill patients, including those with severe COVID-19 illness, across 66 countries worldwide.  Because of this, we are pleased to support CARE in its like-minded mission to improve the lives of those in greatest need.   CytoSorbents is proud to provide a 1:1 match on the anticipated generous donations from our network of employees, investors, partners, customers, and other supporters from around the world, with the goal of raising $100,000 for CARE and its COVID-19 Emergency Fund.  Since most of the countries we serve are also supported by CARE, this fundraising campaign will provide an opportunity to give back to many of our own communities.  Please join us in supporting this worthy cause during the holiday season."

