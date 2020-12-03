EQS-Adhoc Arbonia continues to invest in digitisation of the window market
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Investment
Arbon, 3 December 2020 - For its Windows Division, Arbonia acquires the remaining share of 65% of Webcom Management Holding GmbH (Webcom) with multiple online platforms for construction elements or windows and doors, including bew24-fenster.de. In 2017, Arbonia already acquired a 35% stake in the company.
In spring 2017, Arbonia entered into a partnership and minority interest of 35% with Webcom with the intention of expanding this share in future and ultimately fully integrating the
company into Arbonia.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1152468
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
