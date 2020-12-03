 

EQS-Adhoc Arbonia continues to invest in digitisation of the window market

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 07:01  |  62   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Investment
Arbonia continues to invest in digitisation of the window market

03-Dec-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arbon, 3 December 2020 - For its Windows Division, Arbonia acquires the remaining share of 65% of Webcom Management Holding GmbH (Webcom) with multiple online platforms for construction elements or windows and doors, including bew24-fenster.de. In 2017, Arbonia already acquired a 35% stake in the company.

In spring 2017, Arbonia entered into a partnership and minority interest of 35% with Webcom with the intention of expanding this share in future and ultimately fully integrating the company into Arbonia.

With the acquisition of the remaining 65%, the Windows Division now secures further expertise in the areas of digitisation, software development and e-commerce, as well as an established, profitable business model that has seen strong growth in recent years. The Windows Division also expands its sales model, becoming a multi-channel provider. 

Polish Dobroplast, among others, has been selling vinyl windows in online shops bew24-fenster.de, fensterdepot24.de and fenster-webshop.de in Germany since 2011. In future, the product portfolio of the Windows Division available online will be expanded. The division also plans to launch additional web shops beyond the German market in the years ahead.

Founders and Managing Directors of Webcom, Sebastian Bauer and Michael Scharf, will remain with Arbonia, offering their technical and digital know-how as well as their online sales expertise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Arbonia AG
Amriswilerstrasse 50
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 447 41 41
E-mail: holding@arbonia.com
Internet: www.arbonia.com
ISIN: CH0110240600
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152468

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1152468  03-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152468&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetArbonia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Arbonia continues to invest in digitisation of the window market EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Investment Arbonia continues to invest in digitisation of the window market 03-Dec-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung öffnet die Tür zu deutlich höheren Ordervolumina
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg will Wettbewerbsposition im Wachstumsmarkt China ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG einigt sich mit privaten Investoren, Banken und dem Bund auf ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe ...
DGAP-DD: Centrotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Arbonia investiert weiter in die Digitalisierung des Fenstermarkts (deutsch)
07:01 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia investiert weiter in die Digitalisierung des Fenstermarkts