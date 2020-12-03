EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Investment

Arbonia continues to invest in digitisation of the window market



03-Dec-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Arbon, 3 December 2020 - For its Windows Division, Arbonia acquires the remaining share of 65% of Webcom Management Holding GmbH (Webcom) with multiple online platforms for construction elements or windows and doors, including bew24-fenster.de . In 2017, Arbonia already acquired a 35% stake in the company. In spring 2017, Arbonia entered into a partnership and minority interest of 35% with Webcom with the intention of expanding this share in future and ultimately fully integrating the company into Arbonia.



With the acquisition of the remaining 65%, the Windows Division now secures further expertise in the areas of digitisation, software development and e-commerce, as well as an established, profitable business model that has seen strong growth in recent years. The Windows Division also expands its sales model, becoming a multi-channel provider.



Polish Dobroplast, among others, has been selling vinyl windows in online shops bew24-fenster.de , fensterdepot24.de and fenster-webshop.de in Germany since 2011. In future, the product portfolio of the Windows Division available online will be expanded. The division also plans to launch additional web shops beyond the German market in the years ahead.



Founders and Managing Directors of Webcom, Sebastian Bauer and Michael Scharf, will remain with Arbonia, offering their technical and digital know-how as well as their online sales expertise.