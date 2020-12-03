Nordex Group: Successful EUR 200 million capital increase supports long-term growth path

Around 10.7 million shares placed at EUR 18.90, gross issue proceeds of around EUR 200 million to support company growth path

Acciona S.A. participates in capital increase

Transaction significantly oversubscribed



Hamburg, 3 December 2020. On 1 December 2020, Nordex SE (ISIN DE000A0D6554) issued around 10.7 million new shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process excluding subscription rights. The capital increase was carried out by way of an international private placement exclusively with institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed. The new shares were issued at a price of EUR 18.90, resulting in gross issue proceeds of approx. EUR 200 million. BNP Paribas, Paris, HSBC Trinkhaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, and UniCredit AG, Munich, served as Joint Bookrunners of this capital increase.

The inflow of funds will further support Nordex Group's growth path and strategic targets for 2022, strengthen its balance sheet and serve general corporate purposes. On the back of a continuously strong order book totalling EUR 7.9 billion as of 30 September 2020 (projects and service segments combined) the business is expected to enhance profitability going forward with an improving mix of changeover to the most recent product series with inherently better margins also driven by its continued supply chain transformation. The expansion of production capacities in India to four Gigawatts is central to further increasing competitiveness and bolstering the group's leading global market position. This goes hand in hand with the further development of the supply chain for the highly competitive Delta4000-turbines which see consistently high demand and a good market positioning.