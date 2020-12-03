 

Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences expands its project portfolio

Two new project companies offer strong synergy potential

Xlife Sciences expands its project portfolio to 23 projects by adding Panmabs GmbH and Xarma Life Science GmbH, both based in Mainz. According to the management of Xlife Sciences this creates significant synergies between various project companies, particularly in the treatment of life-threatening diseases and in fighting multi-resistant bacteria.

About Panmabs GmbH

Panmabs aims to become a leading specialist in treating pathologies that arise from epidemic spreading of life-threatening pathogens like the worldwide rising multi-drug resistant bacteria (MRSA) and other infectious threats with lacking or insufficient treatment options. In particular due to the lack of or poor treatment options for such resistant pathogens, the management of Xlife sees enormous market potential in this area. In this context, Panmabs will develop different therapeutic anti-viral and anti-bacterial drug candidates (monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), small molecules) from other third parties and Xlife portfolio companies.

About Xarma Life Science GmbH

Xarma Life Science GmbH will develop first-in-class functional and modulatory drugs (mAbs and ADCs), targeting complex membrane receptors like G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), ion channels and others for the treatment of circulatory, immunologic and oncogenic diseases with unmet medical needs. Within the mentioned fields, Xarma will allocate significant resources for the investigation of new routes towards novel personalised treatment options for currently untreatable diseases.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

