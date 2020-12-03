The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 02 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.2274 £ 22.1771 Estimated MTD return 0.10 % -0.17 % Estimated YTD return 10.17 % 7.47 % Estimated ITD return 152.27 % 121.77 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -22.70 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,755.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -20.86 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A