Sanoma has signed a new EUR 200 million term loan

The term loan will be used for the intended acquisition of Santillana Spain, which Sanoma announced on 19 October 2020. With the term loan, Sanoma converts part of the acquisition-related EUR 480 million bridge financing facility into long-term financing. The acquisition is expected to be finalised in H1 2021.

Sanoma Corporation has signed a EUR 200 million syndicated term loan with a group of ten relationship banks. Maturity of the loan is three years, with a one year extension option.

The coordinating mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the transaction are Nordea Bank and OP Corporate Bank. The mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are ABN Amro, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, ING Bank, Rabobank, SEB and Swedbank, with Banco Sabadell as lead arranger.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sirpa Louhevirta, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 50 303 8299

