 

FY 2020 trading update - €300m early bond reimbursement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 07:45  |  54   |   |   


 

FY 2020 trading update:
2020 adjusted EBITA margin expected to be around 4.1%
Strong FCF driving lower-than-anticipated 2020 financial expenses
€300m early bond reimbursement to further optimize financial expenses in 2021
Updated strategic roadmap to be communicated along with FY 2020 results


 

Rexel is today providing a trading update on its outlook for full-year 2020 and announces the early repayment of its 2024 bond, enabled by stronger-than-anticipated cash generation.

Better-than-expected business activity during the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis, combined with Rexel’s strong focus on cost discipline, make us confident that we can achieve an adjusted EBITA margin of 4.1% in FY 2020, while limiting the drop in full-year actual day sales to circa -7% .

This robust performance in an unprecedented pandemic context reflects the direct benefit of the investments made in digital, people and footprint over the last 3 years, enabling Rexel to ensure best-in-class customer service. It also demonstrates our agility and ability to further improve our operating cost flexibility, even in the midst of a serious crisis.

In addition, the better-than-expected EBITDAaL1 and the focus on Working Capital management will lead to higher-than-expected Free Cash Flow generation. We now anticipate that our FCF before Interest and Tax will be at least €500m in FY 2020, implying a minimum FCF conversion of 90% and a Net debt/EBITDAaL² ratio of c. 2.5x in December 2020. As previously communicated, Rexel expects to be in a position to resume its dividend policy with a payment in 2021.

The significant reduction of our average debt, combined with the optimization of our cost of debt, will also lead to lower-than-expected net financial expenses3 in 2020, which we now estimate at circa €80m (excluding €45.5m of interest on lease liabilities) compared to an initial indication of €88m in FY 20 and €96m reported in FY 2019.

Early reimbursement of €300m bond

With more than €1.7bn of liquidity now expected in December 2020 (vs €1.28bn in December 2019), we have decided to reimburse ahead of time our €300m bond maturing in 2024 with a 2.625% coupon. This will lead to a reduction in our recurring net financial expenses of circa €8m on an annualized basis.

Updated strategic roadmap to be communicated alongside FY 2020 results on February 11, 2021

Rexel’s 2020 performance validates the strategic choices made by the company to strengthen its multichannel offer through continued investments in digital transformation and its branch network. Rexel is well positioned to seize new growth opportunities as global electrical usage increases, driven by the need for more sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to fight climate change and build a smart future.

Seite 1 von 3
Rexel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FY 2020 trading update - €300m early bond reimbursement   FY 2020 trading update:2020 adjusted EBITA margin expected to be around 4.1%Strong FCF driving lower-than-anticipated 2020 financial expenses€300m early bond reimbursement to further optimize financial expenses in 2021Updated strategic roadmap …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
APPOINTMENT OF TONI KILLEBREW AS A DIRECTOR REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES
18.11.20
LUC DALLERY APPOINTED GROUP CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF REXEL
09.11.20
REXEL DECIDES TO END ITS SHORT-TERM RATING BY MOODY’S
03.11.20
Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights