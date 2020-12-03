 

DGAP-DD Black Pearl Digital AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2020 / 08:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Haedke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Black Pearl Digital AG

b) LEI
391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPK34

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.4 EUR 5050.2 EUR
11.5 EUR 655.5 EUR
11.3 EUR 5650 EUR
11.1 EUR 4440 EUR
11.5 EUR 5094.5 EUR
11.6 EUR 1821.2 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.36 EUR 22711.4 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


03.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Black Pearl Digital AG
Germaniastr. 38
80805 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.blackpearl.digital

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63797  03.12.2020 



