Korian Reinforces Its Real Estate Ownership in the Paris and Loire Regions

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has reached an agreement to buy the real estate of five of the nursing homes that it operates in France. These facilities are all located in key areas for Korian and well integrated into their local health eco-system, with strong operating track records.

A Sale Purchase Agreement covering all the five facilities has been signed, three are in the Paris region and two in the Centre – Val de Loire region. These facilities represent 500 beds and around twenty thousand square metres.