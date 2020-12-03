 

Korian Reinforces Its Real Estate Ownership in the Paris and Loire Regions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has reached an agreement to buy the real estate of five of the nursing homes that it operates in France. These facilities are all located in key areas for Korian and well integrated into their local health eco-system, with strong operating track records.

A Sale Purchase Agreement covering all the five facilities has been signed, three are in the Paris region and two in the Centre – Val de Loire region. These facilities represent 500 beds and around twenty thousand square metres.

The transaction represents a total of around EUR 67 million.

Korian continues to increase its real estate ownership as part of its “Asset Smart” strategy adopted in 2016. The ownership of its buildings allows Korian a flexibility in its operations and enables the Group to capture part of the value creation of the real estate in which it operates. As of 30th June 2020 Korian owns 23% of its network and could reach 25% by end 2021.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

Korian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Korian Reinforces Its Real Estate Ownership in the Paris and Loire Regions Regulatory News: Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has reached an agreement to buy the real estate of five of the nursing homes that it operates in France. These facilities are all located …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
Coty Strengthens Consumer Beauty Business With Senior Talent
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Service Properties Trust Completes Transfer of 99 Hotels to Sonesta
Rockley Photonics Collaborates with Cadence to Create a High-Performance System for Hyperscale Data ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Korian Signs the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) defined by the United Nations Global Compact and UN Women

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland