 

Aktia's Chief Economist The development of the rental market for one-room flats in Finnish provinces is unsustainable

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

Aktia's Chief Economist: The development of the rental market for one-room flats in Finnish provinces is unsustainable

The restrictions that followed the coronavirus and the general economic uncertainty have had a strong impact on the economy in 2020. Momentary decline in the housing market has recovered rapidly during the summer and autumn. On the rental market, the strong development has continued for a longer period.

Aktia’s Chief Economist Lasse Corin says, in a report published today, that the development of the rental market for one- room flats in Finnish provinces is unsustainable and does not follow the growth of the population in the regions. The vitality of an area can be measured by its demographic development and therefore, one could think that this would be reflected both in housing prices and the rental level in the area. Housing prices seem to follow this assumption, but Corin pays special attention in his report on the rental level of one- room flats in emigration municipalities. “An interesting finding was that while one-room flats in declining areas follow the general cost trend of other homes, this seems not to apply to the rental development. In other words, even with a declining population, rents for one-room flats are increasing”, says Lasse Corin.

According to Corin, possible changes in the Finnish housing benefit system might have an impact on this development. Through this system, rental housing is supported by more than € 2 billion each year, and reforms to the housing benefit system may become relevant when rebalancing measures are considered. For property investors, the constant rise in rents offers attractive investment targets, but there is an exceptional risk involved.

Further information and interview requests:
Katja Korsinkin, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 411 3036, katja.korsinkin@aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Attachment


Aktia Pankki (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aktia's Chief Economist The development of the rental market for one-room flats in Finnish provinces is unsustainable Aktia's Chief Economist: The development of the rental market for one-room flats in Finnish provinces is unsustainable The restrictions that followed the coronavirus and the general economic uncertainty have had a strong impact on the economy in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Aktia’s funds will be made available to private investors through Nordnet
30.11.20
Aktia founds Suomen Yrittäjäturva – a new company specialised in personal insurance
20.11.20
The Financial Supervisory Authority imposes administrative fine on Aktia Bank Plc for regulatory reporting errors
04.11.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
04.11.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Niina Bergring
04.11.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Carola Nilsson
04.11.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Mikko Ayub
04.11.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson
03.11.20
Change in the number of Aktia Bank Plc shares