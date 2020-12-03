Financial calendar 2021 for FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 2021:



25 March 2021 Annual report 2020

27 April 2021 Annual general meeting

26 May 2021 Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2021

25 August 2021 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2021

24 November 2021 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2021

Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 27 April 2021 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 16 March 2021.



