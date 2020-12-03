Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces that Peter Bacchus, Senior Independent Director, will join Kenmare’s Nominations Committee and replace Steven McTiernan as its Chair, effective immediately.

Steven McTiernan will also step down from his position as a member of the Nominations Committee. The other members of the Nominations Committee remain Elaine Dorward-King, Graham Martin and Gabriel Smith.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.