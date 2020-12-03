 

Update on mining operations at Pilivili

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 08:00  |  27   |   |   

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

3 December 2020

Update on mining operations at Pilivili

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to provide an update following the relocation of Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) B, to Pilivili, in late October 2020.

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director:

“The ramp-up of WCP B is progressing well, having been operating for more than a month, and production is in line with expectations. The temporary measures we implemented to mitigate project delays, caused by global COVID-19 restrictions, have been effective. We expect operations at Pilivili to be running on grid power before the end of the year, while the Heavy Mineral Concentrate pumping system is to begin commissioning in Q1 2021.

It’s been encouraging to see that spot prices for ilmenite, our primary product, have increased strongly in Q4, after a marginal softening in Q3. Higher production and lower unit costs, coupled with a robust commodity market, will help to support higher capital returns for shareholders from 2021.”

WCP B has experienced a smooth ramp-up in Pilivili, following the previously announced commencement of production in late October 2020. Production has been in line with expectations and ore grades have been significantly higher than the grades previously being mined in Namalope, as anticipated. The temporary measures put in place to allow mining to commence have been operating successfully. These involved powering WCP B with diesel-powered electric generators and trucking Heavy Mineral Concentrate (“HMC”) from Pilivili to the Mineral Separation Plant (“MSP”).

With installation of the powerline completed in mid-November 2020 and the installation of the electrical substations anticipated to be completed shortly, operations at Pilivili are expected to be grid powered from mid-December 2020.

Kenmare is on track to begin the commissioning and ramp-up of the HMC pumping system during Q1 2021. The pumps have been installed on the infrastructure terrace and the final parts of the pipeline are expected to be delivered to site in late January 2021.

The MSP has previously achieved a monthly run-rate of 1.2 million tonnes of ilmenite per annum on a short-term basis, but Kenmare’s focus is now on operating at this targeted run-rate consistently. In recent years operations have been constrained by HMC production volumes, but with increased HMC production, supported by the move to Pilivili and the commencement of production from WCP C in February 2020, a greater emphasis is being placed on operational resilience. During H2 2020, additional separation capacity has been installed at the ilmenite circuits, while construction of a 25% increase in product storage is also underway.

The ilmenite product market has been robust in Q4 2020, supported by strong pigment demand and lower ilmenite production, particularly in China. These markets dynamics are supportive of Kenmare’s plans to increase supply in 2021, helping to meet global demand.

For further information, please contact:
    
Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 / + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Joe Heron
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


Kenmare Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update on mining operations at Pilivili Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”) 3 December 2020 Update on mining operations at Pilivili Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Board Update