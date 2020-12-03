 

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

The Hague, December 3, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS”) today announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the third quarter 2020 interim dividend, which was announced on October 29, 2020 at US$0.1665 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

Dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros at the rate of €0.1386 per A Share. Holders of A Shares who have validly submitted US dollars or pounds sterling currency elections by November 27, 2020 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.1665 or 12.48p per A Share, respectively.

Dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling at the rate of 12.48p per B Share. Holders of B Shares who have validly submitted US dollars or euros currency elections by November 27, 2020 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.1665 or €0.1386 per B Share, respectively.

Euro and pounds sterling dividends payable in cash have been converted from US dollars based on an average of market exchange rates over the three dealing days from 30 November to 2 December 2020.

This dividend will be payable on December 16, 2020 to those members whose names were on the Register of Members on November 13, 2020.

Taxation - cash dividend

Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your tax advisor.

Note
A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

