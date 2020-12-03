Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Further to the announcement on November 25, 2020, of the successful €2 Bn bond issuance and the launch of the concurrent tender offer, URW today announces the results of its tender offer, which will enable the Group to repurchase bonds with a total nominal amount of €544.9 Mn (19.56% of the outstanding amount) as detailed below:
|ISIN
|Issue Date
|Maturity
|Coupon
|Outstanding Amount
|Tendered Amount
|Outstanding Amount after tender offer
|XS0894202968
|25/02/2013
|25/02/2021
|2.375%
|€418,380,000
|€31,150,000
|€387,230,000
|FR0013332970
|15/05/2018
|14/05/2021
|0.125%
|€800,000,000
|€314,500,000
|€485,500,000
|XS1121177338
|15/10/2014
|17/10/2022
|1.375%
|€318,515,000
|€61,174,000
|€257,341,000
|XS0942388462
|12/06/2013
|12/06/2023
|2.500%
|€498,792,000
|€31,782,000
|€467,010,000
|XS1038708522
|26/02/2014
|26/02/2024
|2.500%
|€750,000,000
|€106,252,000
|€643,748,000
The tender offer will be funded from the net proceeds of the November 2020 bond issuance, and is part of the Group’s active debt management strategy.
URW accepted all tenders and the settlement will take place on December 4, 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte
+33 1 76 77 58 02
Maarten.otte@urw.com
Media Relations
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com
About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices,
5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United
States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and
offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.
