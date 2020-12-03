SATO Corporation´s EVP, Marketing and Communications, Miia Eloranta, to leave the company

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 December 2020 at 9.30



SATO Corporation´s EVP, Marketing and Communications, Miia Eloranta, will leave the company and take on a new position outside SATO. Eloranta has acted as EVP, Marketing and Communications for SATO since 2016.



-I thank Miia for her professional contribution for SATO in marketing, communications and sustainability work. At the same time, I wish her all the best for future challenges, says Sharam Rahi, CEO.



For more information:

SATO Corporation

CEO Sharam Rahi, tel. +358 201 34 4001





DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd., Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi





SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.