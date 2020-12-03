 

DGAP-Adhoc Krones AG: Executive Board of Krones AG decides further reduction in the workforce

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 08:44  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Krones AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
Krones AG: Executive Board of Krones AG decides further reduction in the workforce

03-Dec-2020 / 08:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc-Meldung

03.12.2020

Executive Board of Krones AG decides further reduction in the workforce

In order to secure its future profitability and competitiveness, Krones is to adjust the size of its workforce to the lower short to medium-term business volume. To this end, Krones had previously made individual and voluntary offers to a portion of the workforce in Germany to terminate their employment contracts. In total, around 400 employees accepted these offers.

The Executive Board of Krones AG today adopted further structural measures for capacity adjustment, deciding on a further reduction by 350 positions at Krones locations in Germany. This additional reduction in the workforce will be implemented in a socially responsible manner.

The total expense of the structural measures for capacity adjustment in the 2020 financial year will be around €65 million. In consequence, the Executive Board expects an EBITDA margin for 2020 of 3.5 % to 4.0 %. Excluding the expense of the workforce reduction measures, this corresponds to the previous guidance for the EBITDA margin of 5.5% to 6.0%. In addition, the Executive Board expects goodwill impairments and other value adjustments in a total amount of around €10 million for the full 2020 financial year.

Explanations of the cited financial performance indicators are provided in the Krones Group's Annual Report online at https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2019_Konzern_e.pdf, primarily on pages 49 onwards and page 57.


Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169
E-Mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com

03-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152475

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1152475  03-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152475&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetKRONES Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Krones AG: Executive Board of Krones AG decides further reduction in the workforce DGAP-Ad-hoc: Krones AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company Krones AG: Executive Board of Krones AG decides further reduction in the workforce 03-Dec-2020 / 08:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg will Wettbewerbsposition im Wachstumsmarkt China ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG einigt sich mit privaten Investoren, Banken und dem Bund auf ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe ...
DGAP-DD: Centrotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
DGAP-DD: Centrotec SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset schließt Exklusivvertrag mit Unify
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:12 Uhr
Krones will weitere Stellen in Deutschland abbauen
08:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Krones AG: Der Vorstand der Krones AG beschließt weiteren Stellenabbau (deutsch)
08:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Krones AG: Der Vorstand der Krones AG beschließt weiteren Stellenabbau
27.11.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt KRONES AG auf 'Halten'
18.11.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt KRONES AG auf 'Buy'
13.11.20
BAADER BANK belässt KRONES AG auf 'Add'
13.11.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt KRONES AG auf 'Reduce'
13.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt KRONES AG auf 'Buy'
05.11.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt KRONES AG auf 'Buy'
05.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt KRONES AG auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
173
Krones...eine unterbewertete MDAX Perle !?!
06.09.20
50
Krones....wie ist der Stand in Pinkofen?