 

Amendments to the Plan of legal protection proceedings of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 08:58  |  56   |   |   

VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS (registration No: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu Street, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter - the “Company”) informs that in relation to the Share purchase agreement concluded on 28 October 2020 (hereinafter - the “Share Purchase Agreement”) between the majority shareholders of the Company and Duke I S.à r.l  (“Duke”), it is necessary to initiate amendments to the Plan of legal protection proceedings (hereinafter - the “Plan”). Duke is a Luxembourg subsidiary of Warwick European Opportunities Fund III LP which is an Alternative Investment Fund managed by Warwick Capital Partners LLP (“Warwick”).

The implementation of the Share Purchase Agreement and the attraction of a new shareholder will enable the Company to restructure its current liabilities towards secured creditors on more favourable terms, provided that the preconditions set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement are met or fulfilled.

The Company acknowledges that it requires additional funding to maintain current liquidity and cover operating costs, which would be provided should the proposed transaction complete.

One of the main objectives of the Amendments to the Plan is to provide the Company with the right and opportunity to enter into the above-referred transactions, provided that the preconditions specified in the Share Purchase Agreement will be met or fulfilled. The Company will continue to carry out the Plan in accordance with the procedure set forth in the Plan until all the preconditions specified in the Share Purchase Agreement will be met or fulfilled. The approval of the Amendments to the Plan will not affect the fulfilment of the Company's existing obligations to unsecured creditors.

Simultaneously, the Company updates certain information in the Amendments to the Plan, including data on the Company's planned income and expenses, and other information.

On 3 December 2020, the Company delivers the Amendments to the Plan to its creditors for the approval to be provided until 18 December 2020.

Amendments to the Plan of legal protection proceedings of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS will be published after the court’s decision.

Additional information:
AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA
Phone: +371 6420 2216
E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com
www.valmiera-glass.com


Valmieras Stikla Skiedra Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amendments to the Plan of legal protection proceedings of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS (registration No: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu Street, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter - the “Company”) informs that in relation to the Share purchase agreement concluded on 28 October 2020 (hereinafter - the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Remestemcel-L in the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Unaudited consolidated financial information of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2020
25.11.20
DECISIONS of annual general meeting of shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA held on November 25, 2020
06.11.20
Draft decisions and voting form of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA annual general meeting of shareholders