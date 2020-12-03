 

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel DNA Damage Response Targets in Oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 09:00  |  58   |   |   
  • Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios will conduct collaborative research and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany shall have the right to opt into exclusive development and commercialization of compounds on up to 8 targets
  • Artios to receive US$30 million in up-front and near-term payments, plus double-digit option fees and up to US$860 million total milestones per target 
  • Collaboration to leverage significant expertise and R&D resources of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the field of DNA Damage Response to identify and develop precision oncology medicines targeting nucleases 

DARMSTADT, Germany, CAMBRIDGE, UK and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company and Artios Pharma Limited (Artios), a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company developing a broad pipeline of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced a global three year strategic research collaboration to discover and develop multiple precision oncology drugs.

"Our platform has the potential to revolutionize targeted treatment in cancer and deliver on the promise of precision medicine. This collaboration will leverage the potential of our unique discovery platform of novel DNA repair nuclease inhibitors and targets that we have been developing. The partnership puts us in an exceptional position to focus internal efforts on our leading portfolio of assets which includes a small-molecule ATR inhibitor and a Polθ programme, both in candidate IND evaluation," said Niall Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Artios Pharma.

"Targeting DNA damage response has the potential to provide an important therapeutic option for many patients in need of new treatments. We are excited about working with Artios to develop novel precision oncology medicines as we move towards changing the current paradigm in cancer treatment. This collaboration further strengthens our leadership and expertise in the field and discovery of DDR inhibitors and complements our multiple innovative assets currently being evaluated in several Phase I and Phase II clinical studies," said Andree Blaukat, SVP and Head Translational Innovation Platform Oncology & Immuno-Oncology, at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

