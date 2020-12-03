PMI Commits to Disability Inclusion by Joining The Valuable 500
Philip Morris International Inc.(PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that CEO André Calantzopoulos has joined The Valuable 500—a global movement putting disability inclusion on the business leadership agenda. Signing on to this initiative marks another significant step in PMI’s journey of advancing inclusion and diversity in the workplace.
André Calantzopoulos said: “Businesses with a global operating footprint, such as PMI, can make a meaningful impact by ensuring that everyone—including individuals with a disability—can prosper in the workplace. By signing The Valuable 500, I am proud to join forces with a host of other CEOs who are challenging their organizations and the business world to broaden the focus of their inclusion and diversity efforts, and to help create a more inclusive world for the 1.3 billion people with disabilities. This is the right thing to do as part of our broader work to create a more equitable society. And it is also the smart thing to do, allowing PMI to tap into a population of talented individuals whose diverse perspectives and life experiences will help us to unlock the creativity and innovation needed to propel us toward our vision of a smoke-free future.”
In 2021, as part of this commitment to action, PMI will (i) establish a Global Employee Resource Group on Disability as a forum through which to create a greater understanding of what it means to have a disability and build a shared sense of community and allyship among all employees; (ii) make its internal and external communication technologies more accessible to all; and (iii) reduce the prejudice and misunderstanding associated with disability, with a focus on mental health, to create a workplace in which individuals feel comfortable speaking openly about these topics. More information is available here.
Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500, said: “We are delighted to welcome PMI as a member of The Valuable 500. Our global movement is putting disability on the business leadership agenda. By joining our inclusion revolution, businesses have the opportunity to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and improve brand reputation. We’ve created a powerful business community to support these companies as they advance along their disability inclusion journeys and celebrate those that are leading the way. We believe everyone has a unique perspective, and when disabled people are included, we all win.”
