 

Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Siemens Smart Infrastructure, a business of the Siemens AG group focusing on energy distribution and intelligent buildings, is moving its SAP infrastructure to AWS. The business will migrate over 20 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) systems, based on SAP HANA, to AWS before the end of 2021. These systems support business-critical processes in areas such as manufacturing, operations, and sales across different business units including Building Products, Electrical Products, Digital Grid, and Distribution Systems. Moving these workloads to AWS will enable Siemens Smart Infrastructure to significantly shorten hardware refresh cycles, increase agility to test and deploy new systems, and provide the foundation for the company’s future transformation using SAP S/4HANA technology. This is the first migration of production-scale SAP systems to the cloud across the Siemens AG group, with Siemens Smart Infrastructure forecasting significant cost savings over the course of the next three years.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure’s migration of SAP to AWS is a core part of the company’s strategic plan to accelerate the modernization of their business. Working alongside AWS as their preferred cloud provider for SAP, Siemens Smart Infrastructure will be able to integrate their SAP environments with a wide range of advanced AWS technologies, in areas such as analytics and machine learning, to uncover new business value and drive innovation. All of this was not previously possible for Siemens Smart Infrastructure, as their SAP systems were siloed off from the rest of their business in co-located data centers. As the foundation of their new cloud-based SAP environment, Siemens Smart Infrastructure will utilize a broad range of AWS’s Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, including memory-optimized R5 instances for real-time big data analytics workloads, as well as X1 and X1e instances built for high-performance databases, in-memory databases, and other memory-intensive enterprise applications.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and AWS started their successful collaboration five years ago, when Siemens began moving core parts of its digital building technology to the cloud. The company is currently using a number of other advanced AWS services including Amazon Aurora (a MySQL and PostgreSQL-compatible relational database built for the cloud), AWS Lambda (AWS’s serverless compute service), and Amazon Neptune (a fully managed graph database service).

