 

Skyharbour Expands High Grade Maverick East Zone with Drill Results of 0.72% U3O8 over 17.5m including 1.00% U3O8 over 10.0m; Additional Assays Pending

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from its recent 2020 fall diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake/McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Drill hole ML20-09 confirmed the continuity of the Maverick East Zone by intersecting a discrete zone of predominantly basement-hosted uranium mineralization at 271.5 metres to 289.0 metres downhole, the longest continuous drill intersection of uranium mineralization discovered to date at the project. This interval returned 0.72% U3O8 over 17.5 metres and contained a basal high grade basement interval of 1.00% U3O8 over 10.0 metres.

Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure.jpg

Highlights:

  • Hole ML20-09, which was drilled as a follow up to hole ML20-06 in the eastern half of the Maverick East Zone, intersected predominantly basement-hosted mineralization and returned 0.72% U3O8 over 17.5 metres from 271.5 metres to 289.0 metres including 1.00% U3O8 over 10.0 metres from 279.0 metres to 289.0 metres.
  • The mineralized intercept in hole ML20-09 is a discrete zone of mineralization primarily hosted in sheared, clay-altered to -replaced graphitic pelitic assemblages within the basement rocks. The intercept confirms the potential of the central portion of the eastern extension of the Maverick East Zone. The eastern 50 metres of the Maverick East Zone has only marginally been drill tested to date and is open along strike and at depth in the basement rocks.
  • A greater understanding of the Maverick Structural Corridor was also obtained by the drilling of two broadly spaced exploratory drill holes in the Maverick West target area. The drilling identified continuity of the geological model in the area with locally anomalous geochemistry in the basement rocks.
  • Substantial portions of the 4.5 kilometre long Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.
  • Final assay results are pending for four more drill holes.
