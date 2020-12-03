Skyharbour Expands High Grade Maverick East Zone with Drill Results of 0.72% U3O8 over 17.5m including 1.00% U3O8 over 10.0m; Additional Assays Pending

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from its recent 2020 fall diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake/McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Drill hole ML20-09 confirmed the continuity of the Maverick East Zone by intersecting a discrete zone of predominantly basement-hosted uranium mineralization at 271.5 metres to 289.0 metres downhole, the longest continuous drill intersection of uranium mineralization discovered to date at the project. This interval returned 0.72% U 3 O 8 over 17.5 metres and contained a basal high grade basement interval of 1.00% U 3 O 8 over 10.0 metres.



Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:

http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure.jpg

Highlights: