Quadient Statement
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 03.12.2020, 09:02 | 40 | 0 |
Quadient Statement
Paris, December 3, 2020
Following the letter addressed to Quadient's Board of Directors by the company Teleios Capital Partners LLC and made public on November 25, 2020, Quadient indicates that its Board of Directors has responded today to the letter.
Quadient’s response is publicly accessible and can be viewed at this link.
Contacts
|
Laurent Sfaxi
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|
OPRG Financial
Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr
Attachment
Quadient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0