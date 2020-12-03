Arkema Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of Voting Rights (including shares held by the Company)
Total number of Voting Rights (excluding shares held by the Company)
Novembre 30, 2020
76,736,476
87,374,277
87,356,306
