 

Arkema Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Rights (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Rights (excluding shares held by the Company)

Novembre 30, 2020

76,736,476

87,374,277 

87,356,306

 

