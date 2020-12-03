Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a sales process for Navis software business

Cargotec has proceeded in the evaluation of the strategic alternatives for its Navis business. On 1 October 2020, Cargotec announced that it will continue to evaluate the strategic options of Navis, which included new ownership structures or a potential sale of Navis software business.

As part of the evaluation of options, a preliminary call for tenders was conducted. The amount and level of the received preliminary and indicative offers suggest that proceeding with a sale is a better possible option for Cargotec and Navis than other presented solutions. Consequently, Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate the actual sales process of the Navis software business.

The preliminary indicative offers are not binding and the possible sale of the Navis software business and the terms of the transaction will only be confirmed once the actual sales process has been completed. Cargotec aims to complete the sales process during the first half of 2021.

Navis is a global leader providing mission critical software solutions and services to port and terminal operators, ocean carriers, ship owners and inland logistics operators. Cargotec has evaluated strategic alternatives for the Navis business to identify the best options to support its future development.

Cargotec’s other software business is not part of the Navis software business evaluation.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

