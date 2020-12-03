 

Dada Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 09:40  |  49   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 9,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing four ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$50.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,350,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for implementing its marketing initiatives and growing its user base, for investing in technology and research and development, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., Jefferies LLC and Haitong International Securities Company Limited will act as the joint bookrunners for the proposed ADS offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. will act as the co-manager for the proposed ADS offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained by contacting the following underwriters:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Prospectus Department
200 West Street
New York, NY 10282, United States
Tel: +1 (866) 471-2526
Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

BofA Securities, Inc.
Prospectus Department
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte NC 28255-0001
Tel: +1 800 294 1322
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

Jefferies LLC
Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department
520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10022, United States
Tel: +1 877 821 7388
Email: prospectus_department@jefferies.com

Haitong International Securities Company Limited
Equity Capital Markets
22/F, Li Po Chun Chambers
189 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Tel: +852-2848-4333
Email: ecm@htisec.com

Registration statements relating to these securities have been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dada Nexus Limited

Dada Nexus Limited is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Dada’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Dada’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Dada does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
Ms. Caroline Dong
E-mail: ir@imdada.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749 0483
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
E-mail: PR@imdada.cn


Dada Nexus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dada Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of American Depositary Shares SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Dada Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
23.11.20
Dow Jones, Tesla, Regeneron, Pfizer, Boeing, Alibaba, Dada Nexus, Moderna - Opening Bell
19.11.20
Dada Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
18.11.20
Dada Group Receives Grants of Funds by 2020 Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Development Program
17.11.20
Dada to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 19, 2020
05.11.20
LYNX: Dada Nexus: Unser möglicher neuer Geheimtipp an der Wall Street?