 

DGAP-News EXASOL AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A CAPITAL INCREASE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 09:46  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase
EXASOL AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A CAPITAL INCREASE

03.12.2020 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EXASOL AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A CAPITAL INCREASE
 

  • Complete placement of 2.2m shares or 10 percent of the share capital
  • Gross proceeds of EUR 43.3m

Nuremberg, Germany, 3 December 2020 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9; www.exasol.com), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, announces that a capital increase of 10 percent of the share capital has been fully placed with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process completed yesterday.

The Capital Increase was oversubscribed by almost three times which enabled the bookbuilding to close after only a few hours.

All New Shares were allocated at a placement price of EUR 19.50 per share in a private placement. The transaction generated gross issue proceeds of EUR 43.3m

Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, said, "We are very pleased with the successful placement of all offered shares. The high demand we saw from investors is strong proof of the capital market's confidence in Exasol and in this particular transaction. The capital increase we've completed today will enable us to further strengthen our competitiveness, to continue to invest in our brand and employees, and to build new customer relations faster."

The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on or around 8 December 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to visibly strengthen the balance sheet to underline its robust growth strategy and to accelerate international growth through key hires.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the Capital Increase.

##

Exasol Press contact
Carla Gutierrez, Head of Global Communications
Email: Carla.gutierrez@exasol.com


Exasol Investor Relations contact
Jochen Reichert
+49 911 23991 454
jochen.reichert@exasol.com

About Exasol
The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price. To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com


03.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152501

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1152501  03.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152501&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEXASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Exasol (Stern oder Sternschnuppe.....)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EXASOL AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A CAPITAL INCREASE DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase EXASOL AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A CAPITAL INCREASE 03.12.2020 / 09:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EXASOL AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg will Wettbewerbsposition im Wachstumsmarkt China ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG einigt sich mit privaten Investoren, Banken und dem Bund auf ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe ...
DGAP-DD: Centrotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
DGAP-DD: Centrotec SE deutsch
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL PLATZIERT ERFOLGREICH 2,2 MILLIONEN NEUE AKTIEN DURCH BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT BRUTTOEMISSIONSERLÖS VON EUR 43,3 MILLIONEN (deutsch)
02.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 2.2 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 43.3 MILLION
02.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL PLATZIERT ERFOLGREICH 2,2 MILLIONEN NEUE AKTIEN DURCH BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT BRUTTOEMISSIONSERLÖS VON EUR 43,3 MILLIONEN
02.12.20
Exasol startet Privatplatzierung
02.12.20
DGAP-News: EXASOL STARTET BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT DEM ZIEL EINES BRUTTOEMISSIONSERLÖSES VON RUND EUR 40 MILLIONEN (deutsch)
02.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL STARTET BARKAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT DEM ZIEL EINES BRUTTOEMISSIONSERLÖSES VON RUND EUR 40 MILLIONEN
02.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 40 MILLION
13.11.20
Exasol: „Mit der aktuellen Entwicklung des Unternehmens sehr zufrieden”
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Eckdaten für Q3 2020: Stabiles Wachstum der jährlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze (ARR) setzt sich fort (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Eckdaten für Q3 2020: Stabiles Wachstum der jährlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze (ARR) setzt sich fort

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
131
Exasol (Stern oder Sternschnuppe.....)