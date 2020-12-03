 

Share Buyback Transaction Details November 26 – December 2, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 10:00  |  70   |   |   

Share Buyback Transaction Details November 26 – December 2, 2020

December 3, 2020 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 130,695 of its own ordinary shares in the period from November 26, 2020, up to and including December 2, 2020, for €9.1 million and at an average share price of €69.89.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 26, 2020, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2020.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2020

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2020 to date 4,640,389 317.3 68.37

For the period starting November 2, 2020, up to and including December 29, 2020, we have engaged a third party to execute €75 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Seite 1 von 3
Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share Buyback Transaction Details November 26 – December 2, 2020 Share Buyback Transaction Details November 26 – December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 130,695 of its own ordinary shares in the period from November 26, 2020, up to and including December 2, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
19.11.20
Enablon Launches Version 9 of Industry-Leading EHSS and ORM Software Solution, Integrating Critical Enterprise Functions
19.11.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 12 – 18, 2020
12.11.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 5 – 11, 2020
05.11.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 2 – 4, 2020