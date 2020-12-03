Bombardier hands over the 200th TRAXX locomotive to Railpool

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03623989-0055-48ec ... https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ded3846-2fec-436c ...

Today, global mobility provider Bombardier Transportation delivered the 200th BOMBARDIER TRAXX locomotive to its customer Railpool, one of Europe’s leading rail vehicle leasing companies. The handover took place at Bombardier’s Kassel site in Germany and highlighted the strong partnership between Bombardier and Railpool that has lasted for more than a decade.

"Our first TRAXX locomotive was delivered in 2009, and the intense collaboration with Bombardier made the successful start of Railpool possible. Today we have ordered a total of 232 TRAXX locomotives. These locomotives are in service with our customers in 16 countries,” said Torsten Lehnert, Railpool CEO.

"We are happy to celebrate this milestone with Railpool, one of our largest and most important locomotive customers. Together we have further developed the TRAXX locomotive platform technically, for example, we have progressed our Last Mile functionality, the support diesel engine for electric locomotives. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration," said Peter Ammann, Head of Global Business Development Locomotives, Bombardier Transportation.

The newly delivered TRAXX MS2E locomotive is homologated for cross-border traffic in seven European countries (Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary). This locomotive was part of an order for ten locomotives placed in December 2018.

More than 2,300 TRAXX locomotives have been sold in the last 20 years. Together the locomotives in operation achieve an annual mileage of 300 million km - so the locomotives drove around the earth 7,500 times during this period. They are also authorized to operate in 20 countries around the world.

About Railpool

Railpool is one of the leading rail vehicle rental companies with genuine competence for full service from one source. The company was founded in Munich in 2008 and is now active in 16 European countries. With over 400 electric locomotives (and an investment sum of 1.2 billion euro), Railpool is one of the largest providers in Europe. Its fleet covers 66,250,000 kilometres every year and the company has 2,700 different spare parts in stock.