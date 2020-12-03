 

Himax Ultralow Power WE-I Plus Endpoint AI Development Board available at SparkFun to enable AI everywhere

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its WE-I Plus EVB, an Endpoint AI Development Board that incorporates Himax’s ultralow power HX6537-A WE-I Plus AI processor and HM0360 always-on image sensor, is now available at SparkFun, a specialized online retail store which caters to diverse demands from developers for Endpoint AI deployment.

High performance Endpoint AI solution with ultralow power consumption
The WE-I Plus processor is designed to accommodate a wide selection of TinyML Neural Network models with programmable DSP running up to 400MHz clock and 2MB internal SRAM. WE-I Plus supports TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers framework and is able to run inferences such as open-source Google Examples, including “Hello World”, “Micro Speech”, “Person Detection”, and “Magic Wand”, all available at Google’s GitHub. It is fully optimized in computer vision applications and has demonstrated to be among the lowest in power consumption using the “Person Detection” example. WE-I Plus, coupled with Himax’s VGA sensor, runs the example inference and operates in power consumption as low as 2.5mW with model inference time of less than 35ms.

TinyML developer friendly Endpoint AI Development Board at SparkFun
Developers now get easy access to Himax’s leading technologies with WE-I Plus EVB available at the SparkFun online retail store for Endpoint AI system development, ultimately enabling the innovation of life-changing use cases. The all-in-one WE-I Plus EVB includes AI processor, HM0360 AoS VGA camera, 2 microphones and a 3-axis accelerometer to perform vision, voice, and vibration detection and recognition. It builds in FTDI USB-to-SPI/ I2C/ UART bridge for flash programming interfacing and message/ debug print/ metadata output. It also features two LEDs to illustrate classification results. In addition, an expansion header with I2C and GPIOs interface is offered to allow connections to external sensors or devices. Datasheets of EVB, processor and sensors are available for download on the SparkFun website.

