 

Systemair's Interim Report for the second quarter will be presented on December 10

Press Release, 3 December 2020

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q2 for the financial year 2020/21 will be published at 08:00 CET on December 10, 2020.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET on December 10, 2020. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:
Call 0200-883 685 (SE) alternative international call +46 8 566 426 51 and enter code 44319245# minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 44 009

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

 

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.9 billion in the 2019/20 financial year and employs approximately 6,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 11 percent. Systemair contributes to enhance the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 80 companies.

