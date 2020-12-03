 

China's Leading Optoelectronics Exhibition Opens for Booth Application for 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as one of the most influential global optoelectronic events, China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), will kick off its 23rd edition on September 1-3, 2021 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. It's known to the optoelectronic community as the effective and efficient platform to expand business in China. Even in the special condition in 2020, still more than 89,000 professional buyers visited CIOE 2020 to source the up-to-date products, technologies and solutions. CIOE 2021's booth application is now available for global optoelectronic companies. This event will be a can't-miss opportunity to further develop business in China's optoelectronic market.

Due to China's "New Infrastructure" strategy,  China showed its power and confidence to recover economy even the global economy remained stagnant especially in sectors such as data center, information and communication, 5G, Internet of Things, IIOT, and AI sectors. More and more companies consider China's market as an important pin on their business map along with China's increasing market share in supply the global demands of optoelectronic materials, components, and devices, as well as the existing giant application market itself.

CIOE 2021, expecting 3,000+ exhibitors in the 6 concurrent sub-expos of information and communication, precision optics, lens & camera module, infrared applications, lasers technology & intelligent manufacturing, intelligent sensing, and photonics innovation, will attract over 95,000 professional peers from the major optoelectronic application fields including optical communication, advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, defense & security, sensing & measurement, medical, energy, lighting & display, and semiconductor processing to source, to network and to talk business at this three-day event. The increasing number and quality of CIOE visitor will allow you to experience another time how fully engagement exhibition experience with South China market and meet your new partners and customers face-to-face. Detailed visitor analysis could be found now on CIOE 2020 Post Show Report.

"CIOE has been held for 22 editions and it was the very exhibition grown with the development of China's optoelectronic industry, including optoelectronic technology and market. We have been participating CIOE for many years. CIOE's move to the new exhibition center this year paved the way for its internationalization. The number of visitors and the enthusiasm of exhibitors were very high for CIOE 2020," said Mr. Huang Xuanze, the Deputy General Manager of Accelink after his participation at CIOE 2020.

With the 22 years successful exhibition experience, CIOE has accumulated more than 1.1 million data for Chinese professionals and buyers. With CIOE's year-around omni-channel promotional tools, your brand exposure could easily reach Chinese audience to the full extent.  Activities such as CIOE WeChat Webinar, technical salons, matchmaking service could help with your connection with potential buyers who have specific sourcing needs or plans more easily and smoothly.

Furthermore, the concurrent China International Optoelectronic Conference (CIOEC), covering the latest technology information of optoelectronic in academic, industry and applications, is a more precise way to target segmented market and change business cards with potential KOLs. In 2020, 72 forums were organized to cover hot topics of ICT, optics, laser, infrared, photonics, etc. Over 9,900 attendees joined these insightful meetings.

Even with 160,000m2 huge exhibition area, location will be still limited for CIOE 2021. Don't miss out this chance and seize the opportunity to access to China's optoelectronic market. Reserve your booth for a better location or contact us for your tailor-made proposal now.

