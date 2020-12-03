 

LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, and Gyrus Capital (Gyrus), an investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and sustainability sectors, today announced they have entered into an agreement whereby entities funded and controlled by Gyrus will acquire the LivaNova heart valve (HV) business. The LivaNova Board of Directors unanimously approved the divestiture, which it believes will enable the Company to sharpen its focus within its primary platforms, neuromodulation and cardiovascular, and to dedicate increased resources toward executing its promising pipeline opportunities. Once the transaction is complete, Gyrus intends to focus management attention and investment on the HV business to position it to become a leading player in the surgical heart valve market globally, translating into even greater opportunities for employees, customers and patients.

“The LivaNova HV business is a global player in surgical heart valves with world-class products and compelling growth opportunities,” said Guy Semmens, Managing Partner at Gyrus Capital. “This business fits squarely within our strategy to invest in transformational projects in the healthcare and sustainability sectors. We believe that, with a focus on the core products, this new independent company can maximize its potential through our investment in its products and people.”

“We believe that LivaNova and Gyrus will benefit from this transaction and, that under Gyrus ownership, the HV business will thrive and grow,” said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. “For LivaNova, the divestiture of our HV business is an important milestone in the execution of our strategy to optimize our portfolio so that we are best positioned to serve our patients and deliver value to our shareholders. In particular, we intend to focus more directly on our key growth drivers and continuously improve our operational excellence.”

“We are committed to making this the leading company dedicated to heart surgeons and their patients by providing the best solutions to fight structural heart disease,” said Christian Mazzi, future CEO of the HV company. “We plan to leverage the strong foundation in mechanical valves and build out the growth engine with the Perceval aortic valve and Memo 4D mitral repair ring, while investing in research and development to pursue new products and partnerships. With this focus, we intend to build our independent company, fully dedicated to HV, its people, its customers and products. Our mission and ambition is to grow based on clearly defined priorities, commercial excellence and innovation, backed by Gyrus, a strong sector-focused partner that is ready to invest in our future. We look forward to a seamless transition and to engaging with the LivaNova heart valve employees around the world as they become part of our independent company.”

