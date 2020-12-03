Asset Control Rebrands as Alveo following Technology Innovation and Managed Services Growth
London, New York and Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - New name Reflects Company's
Evolution to an integrated Financial Data Management and Analytics Cloud
Services Business
Today, Asset Control announces it has rebranded as Alveo to reflect the
significant change that has happened within the business since moving to new
ownership over two years ago. During this time the Company has focused on new
product innovation, upgrading its core software to be cloud native, moved to a
managed services deployment model and leveraged cloud technologies to accelerate
implementation timelines.
Mark Hepsworth, CEO, said: "By changing our name we want to signal how much the
Company has changed in recent years. As well as the move to cloud, one of the
main trends we address is business user self-service and this has been central
to our product roadmap. Business users want to move away from relying on IT
teams to acquire and manipulate data and need to be self-sufficient. Data is a
huge and increasing part of their job and users require data accessibility,
insight and control to improve productivity. We have also focused on closing the
gap between data management to prepare high-quality data and creating analytics.
To bridge these two capabilities we provide out of the box analytics and an
open-source based processing environment that facilitates users creating their
own analytics."
Alveo's integrated managed service solution for data mastering and data
analytics has recently been implemented by a range of new customers including
asset managers, banks and global clearing and trading platforms.
Hepsworth adds: "Nowadays our solutions are used by clients across the financial
services industry including asset managers, insurance companies, banks and
different types of market infrastructure firms. Common themes we address include
business user self-service, ensuring high quality data and data cost
optimization. Our deep domain experience within the Company combined with our
focus on using new technologies and delivery models, will, I believe, enable
Alveo to continue to grow as a market leader in financial data management and
analytics."
Alveo is the leader in market data integration and analytics solutions for
financial services. Focused on optimizing data flows for business user
self-service, we provide cloud-native data aggregation and data quality
management that enables clients to easily access trusted data while maximizing
their data ROI.
http://www.alveotech.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/20031/4780594
OTS: Asset Control International
