Asset Control Rebrands as Alveo following Technology Innovation and Managed Services Growth

London, New York and Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - New name Reflects Company's

Evolution to an integrated Financial Data Management and Analytics Cloud

Services Business



Today, Asset Control announces it has rebranded as Alveo to reflect the

significant change that has happened within the business since moving to new

ownership over two years ago. During this time the Company has focused on new

product innovation, upgrading its core software to be cloud native, moved to a

managed services deployment model and leveraged cloud technologies to accelerate

implementation timelines.





Mark Hepsworth, CEO, said: "By changing our name we want to signal how much theCompany has changed in recent years. As well as the move to cloud, one of themain trends we address is business user self-service and this has been centralto our product roadmap. Business users want to move away from relying on ITteams to acquire and manipulate data and need to be self-sufficient. Data is ahuge and increasing part of their job and users require data accessibility,insight and control to improve productivity. We have also focused on closing thegap between data management to prepare high-quality data and creating analytics.To bridge these two capabilities we provide out of the box analytics and anopen-source based processing environment that facilitates users creating theirown analytics."Alveo's integrated managed service solution for data mastering and dataanalytics has recently been implemented by a range of new customers includingasset managers, banks and global clearing and trading platforms.Hepsworth adds: "Nowadays our solutions are used by clients across the financialservices industry including asset managers, insurance companies, banks anddifferent types of market infrastructure firms. Common themes we address includebusiness user self-service, ensuring high quality data and data costoptimization. Our deep domain experience within the Company combined with ourfocus on using new technologies and delivery models, will, I believe, enableAlveo to continue to grow as a market leader in financial data management andanalytics."Alveo is the leader in market data integration and analytics solutions forfinancial services. Focused on optimizing data flows for business userself-service, we provide cloud-native data aggregation and data qualitymanagement that enables clients to easily access trusted data while maximizingtheir data ROI.http://www.alveotech.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/20031/4780594OTS: Asset Control International