Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Kuaikan World to Upgrade Digital Operations

Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading AI-driven push technical capabilities and machine learning-based intelligent operational data analytics to provide Kuaikan World with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that will enable Kuaikan World to gain more comprehensive insights into its users’ needs, accurately tailor user experience to their specific interests, increase user engagement and stickiness, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship for Kuaikan World and its users.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd. (“Kuaikan World”), the largest comic platform in China, to upgrade its digital operations.

Founded in 2014, Kuaikan World runs the Kuaikan Comics APP, an original comics IP platform and community for next-generation comic fans. Kuaikan World strategically focuses on intellectual property (“IP”) and community and as of July 2019, the Kuaikan Comics APP had attracted over 200 million users and more than 40 million Monthly Active Users, representing more than 50% of China’s comics market. Kuaikan World’s vision is to bring happiness and motivation to the world and strives to help comic creators develop popular comics with positive, inspiring and engaging content. Currently, Kuaikan World boasts more than 5,000 comic creators and over 8,000 works. In addition, Kuaikan World continues to invest in technology and is actively exploring the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and big data analytics to boost its content creation capabilities, improve distribution efficiency and accelerate the growth of the content industry with technologies.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China with deep expertise in the mobile development sector and proven experience accumulated over almost a decade. Aurora Mobile focuses on helping mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization through iterative technology and product improvements. A series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics, analytics and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) have been successively launched to help APP developers enhance user experience and gain operational insights. Aurora launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution, "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, and the "One-stop Developer Service Platform" that enables mobile APP developers to improve operational efficiency. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs across a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, education, finance, short-form video, social platforms and gaming.