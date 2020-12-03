 

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Kuaikan World to Upgrade Digital Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 11:00  |  33   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd. (“Kuaikan World”), the largest comic platform in China, to upgrade its digital operations.

Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading AI-driven push technical capabilities and machine learning-based intelligent operational data analytics to provide Kuaikan World with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that will enable Kuaikan World to gain more comprehensive insights into its users’ needs, accurately tailor user experience to their specific interests, increase user engagement and stickiness, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship for Kuaikan World and its users.

Founded in 2014, Kuaikan World runs the Kuaikan Comics APP, an original comics IP platform and community for next-generation comic fans. Kuaikan World strategically focuses on intellectual property (“IP”) and community and as of July 2019, the Kuaikan Comics APP had attracted over 200 million users and more than 40 million Monthly Active Users, representing more than 50% of China’s comics market. Kuaikan World’s vision is to bring happiness and motivation to the world and strives to help comic creators develop popular comics with positive, inspiring and engaging content. Currently, Kuaikan World boasts more than 5,000 comic creators and over 8,000 works. In addition, Kuaikan World continues to invest in technology and is actively exploring the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and big data analytics to boost its content creation capabilities, improve distribution efficiency and accelerate the growth of the content industry with technologies.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China with deep expertise in the mobile development sector and proven experience accumulated over almost a decade. Aurora Mobile focuses on helping mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization through iterative technology and product improvements. A series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics, analytics and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) have been successively launched to help APP developers enhance user experience and gain operational insights. Aurora launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution, "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, and the "One-stop Developer Service Platform" that enables mobile APP developers to improve operational efficiency. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs across a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, education, finance, short-form video, social platforms and gaming.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Kuaikan World to Upgrade Digital Operations SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Aurora Mobile Launches JG VaaS (Video as a Service) Service to Improve User Engagement through Short-video Streaming
01.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Ecovacs Robotics to Enhance Smart Life Solutions
27.11.20
Aurora Mobile Signs 5G Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and 5G Messaging Connection Test Agreement with Beijing Unicom
25.11.20
Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
24.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with 17zuoye to Power User Operations with AI Technologies
19.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Lilith Games to Drive User Growth and User Engagement for Hit Game “Rise of Kingdoms”
17.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Missfresh to Promote Intelligent Marketing
13.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Data Center of China Life to Empower User Analytics
11.11.20
Aurora to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 25, 2020
10.11.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Strategic Partnership with Moji Weather to Accelerate User and Platform Growth