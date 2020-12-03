 

Change in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 December 2020, at 12.00 EET

Change in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares

F-Secure Corporation has, on 3 December 2020, transferred without consideration a total of 28,652 of the company's own shares to its employees who participated in a matching share plan established for the personnel.

With the release published on 15 December 2017 F-Secure announced the matching share plan covering all F-Secure employees. This transfer of shares is related to the extension of the matching share plan that was announced on 7 November 2018.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 607,108 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili,  Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com


