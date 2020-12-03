 

Citycon has agreed to sell residential building rights to Hausia in the Lippulaiva urban development project

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 11:15  |  31   |   |   

HELSINKI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon and the construction company Hausia have entered into a preliminary agreement for Citycon to sell 8,750 square meters of residential building rights within the Lippulaiva development project. According to the current city plan, these building rights will enable the construction of two towers (approximately 150 units) consisting of a twelve storey and an eight-storey residential complex on top of the Lippulaiva shopping centre. In total, the plan is to develop eight residential towers consisting of 550 new apartments that will be built on the site. The remaining six towers will be developed by Citycon with at least four towers being planned for rental units, thereby diversifying the income stream of the project.

Citycon is currently carrying out a comprehensive re-development project for Lippulaiva; the previously demolished shopping centre is currently being replaced with a vibrant urban hub which includes a new and modern shopping centre along with the residential towers and a metro station. The new Lippulaiva will have a total of 30,000 square metres of residential building space in addition to 44,000 square metres of commercial space housing approximately 100 different units including grocery stores, cafés, restaurants, services and office spaces. 

"The sale to Hausia supports our strategy to create mixed use urban hubs. We will accomplish this by developing a portion ourselves and selling a portion to third parties. This new Lippulaiva will also contain a stop on the metro line allowing people to live and shop with the convenience of enhanced transportation", says Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer at Citycon. 

Further information:

Risto Seppo, Property Development Director
Tel. +358 45 657 8990
risto.seppo@citycon.com

Kari Kiviluoma, CEO, Hausia
Tel. +358 45 8533 533
kari.kiviluoma@hausia.fi

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-has-agreed-to-sell-residential-building-rights-to-hausia-in-the-lippulaiva-urban-development,c3248540

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/lippulaiva-paadysta-122020,c2857 ...

Lippulaiva päädystä 122020



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citycon has agreed to sell residential building rights to Hausia in the Lippulaiva urban development project HELSINKI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Citycon and the construction company Hausia have entered into a preliminary agreement for Citycon to sell 8,750 square meters of residential building rights within the Lippulaiva development project. According …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Web Summit: Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience
Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments