DarkPulse, Inc Releases Video Demonstration of its High Resolution BOTDA System

DarkPulse showcases their patented dark-pulse BOTDA sensor with 20 mm resolutions the highest in the industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety, today announced it has created a video to demonstrate the functions of its patented DarkPulse BOTDA System. In the video the Company discusses applications of its technology with respect to the detection of changes in stress and pressure of a pipeline. The demonstration system was created to simulate conditions related to: pressure changes within a pipeline, changes in stress/strain, and detection of changes related internal corrosion via hoop strain measurements. To emphasize the systems high resolution capabilities the demonstration was performed utilizing a 4-inch PVC pipe.



“We are pleased to release a video demonstration of our system which showcases the high degree of sensing capability. Given the global pandemic, and restrictions on travel, DarkPulse will be utilizing video and live streaming demonstrations to showcase its technology to potential customers,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of the DarkPulse. “It has been a challenging but rewarding process for our team. I offer them my congratulations for a job well done.”

To view the video demonstration please visit www.DarkPulse.com/demo

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.