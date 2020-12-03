Integra Engages Mine Development Associates as Lead Engineering Firm to Manage the DeLamar Project 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study and Announces Recent Appointments

George Salamis, President and CEO, commented: “The upcoming DeLamar Project Pre-Feasibility Study will be based on similar parameters that led to the robust 2019 Preliminary Economic Study, demonstrating a baseline of gold and silver production to come from the heap-leaching of oxide and transitional gold and silver mineralization from the Florida Mountain and DeLamar Deposits. Last year’s PEA also contemplated a measure of sulphide mineralization processing in a 2,000 tonne per day milling scenario, to compliment low-grade heap-leaching. The upcoming PFS will be examining the potential for larger milling options to process and recover more gold and silver from sulphide mineralization, potentially leading to higher overall gold and silver production rates than those outlined in the 2019 PEA. As more than 90% of the current resource at DeLamar is in the Measured and Indicated category, the Company will not be required to deplete its treasury with costly resource-definition drilling in preparation for the 2021 Pre-feasibility Study. The 2019 PEA envisaged an average annual production of 124,000 ozs per year gold equivalent, from two open pits on the project. The 2019 PEA also produced an After-tax NPV (5%) of US$358 million and 43% After-Tax IRR at US$1350/oz Au and US$16.90 /oz Ag with a AISC of US$742/oz on an AuEq co-product basis.” Mr. Salamis added, “As of our last reporting period, the Company’s treasury totalled C$ 42 million and thus we are fully financed to complete this study in 2021. As the Company works to establish formal sourcing and procurement best practices, the equipment and consumables for the PFS will be sourced using an “Idaho-First” methodology, meaning procurement options will be prioritized on sourcing from within the State of Idaho, and specifically from within Owyhee County where possible. Hiring personnel for the Project has been and will continue to be locally prioritized. We look forward to the formal start of the PFS as it represents an exciting next step in the evolution and de-risking of the DeLamar Project.”

