 

Integra Engages Mine Development Associates as Lead Engineering Firm to Manage the DeLamar Project 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study and Announces Recent Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 12:00  |  71   |   |   
  • Mine Development Associates, a division of RESPEC, appointed as lead engineering firm for the 2021 DeLamar Pre-Feasibility Study
  • PFS will examine potential for larger production scenarios than were outlined in the 2019 DeLamar Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “PEA”)
  • PFS, to be delivered in Q4 2021, is fully financed by the current Integra treasury of C$ 42 M
  • 90% of the current DeLamar resources are in a Measured and Indicated category, therefore no further resource conversion drilling and related expenditures are expected in 2021 in support of the PFS
  • PFS sourcing and procurement practices will focus on an “Idaho-First” approach, favouring procurement from within the state

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR ; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce the engagement of Mine Development Associates, a division of RESPEC (“MDA”) as the lead consultant for the Pre-Feasibility Study (the “PFS”) at the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwest Idaho.

George Salamis, President and CEO, commented: “The upcoming DeLamar Project Pre-Feasibility Study will be based on similar parameters that led to the robust 2019 Preliminary Economic Study, demonstrating a baseline of gold and silver production to come from the heap-leaching of oxide and transitional gold and silver mineralization from the Florida Mountain and DeLamar Deposits. Last year’s PEA also contemplated a measure of sulphide mineralization processing in a 2,000 tonne per day milling scenario, to compliment low-grade heap-leaching. The upcoming PFS will be examining the potential for larger milling options to process and recover more gold and silver from sulphide mineralization, potentially leading to higher overall gold and silver production rates than those outlined in the 2019 PEA. As more than 90% of the current resource at DeLamar is in the Measured and Indicated category, the Company will not be required to deplete its treasury with costly resource-definition drilling in preparation for the 2021 Pre-feasibility Study. The 2019 PEA envisaged an average annual production of 124,000 ozs per year gold equivalent, from two open pits on the project. The 2019 PEA also produced an After-tax NPV (5%) of US$358 million and 43% After-Tax IRR at US$1350/oz Au and US$16.90 /oz Ag with a AISC of US$742/oz on an AuEq co-product basis.”   Mr. Salamis added, “As of our last reporting period, the Company’s treasury totalled C$ 42 million and thus we are fully financed to complete this study in 2021. As the Company works to establish formal sourcing and procurement best practices, the equipment and consumables for the PFS will be sourced using an “Idaho-First” methodology, meaning procurement options will be prioritized on sourcing from within the State of Idaho, and specifically from within Owyhee County where possible. Hiring personnel for the Project has been and will continue to be locally prioritized. We look forward to the formal start of the PFS as it represents an exciting next step in the evolution and de-risking of the DeLamar Project.”

Seite 1 von 5
Integra Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integra Engages Mine Development Associates as Lead Engineering Firm to Manage the DeLamar Project 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study and Announces Recent Appointments Mine Development Associates, a division of RESPEC, appointed as lead engineering firm for the 2021 DeLamar Pre-Feasibility StudyPFS will examine potential for larger production scenarios than were outlined in the 2019 DeLamar Project Preliminary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Kolab Project Launches Ice Cream Cake Dried Flower with Safari Flower Co., a New Premium Craft ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Goldexperte Bußler: Das ist der Schlüssel für Gold
19.11.20
Integra Intersects 24.20 g/t Gold and 655.06 g/t Silver Over 7.62 m 400 m North of 2019 Drilling at War Eagle

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
66
Integra Resources - Integra Gold 2.0...?