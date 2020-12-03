Loop Insights Launches Second Product Into TELUS IoT Marketplace For National Sales and Marketing To TELUS Business Customers

On October 15th, Loop announced the significant milestone of having been accepted into the TELUS IoT Marketplace . The Company's first product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was our venue tracing service, which has received significant exposure to many of TELUS's largest customers and significant ongoing discussions with them. The third-party validation that came with this acceptance has been instrumental in Loop's venue tracing discussions with large corporate customers worldwide.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCBQ) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the launch of a second product into the Telus IoT Marketplace (T:TSX; TU:NYSE), which will serve to significantly expand Loop's sales distribution channels on a national scale.

LOOP'S SECOND PRODUCT IS ITS INSIGHTS SERVICE AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INSIGHTS PORTAL USED IN PILOT ACROSS 3 TELUS FLAGSHIP RETAIL LOCATIONS

On September 17th, Loop announced an agreement with TELUS to conduct a 90-day proof of concept pilot across TELUS's three flagship corporate retail locations in British Columbia.

TELUS deployed Loop's Insights service, which consists of our IoT Fobi device, Loop Cloud API, and AI Insights Portal to test and leverage its automated marketing capabilities. Connected between the printer and point of sale, Loop's Fobi device's real-time capabilities are driven by Artificial Intelligence to enhance the shopping experience. Providing data-driven product suggestions and unique discount codes for future use, Loop enables TELUS's customers to increase revenues through increased spend per customer.

The first goal of the Pilot, assuming a successful completion, was for Loop to achieve exponential scale through a channel reseller distribution partnership for our Insights service with TELUS, which has now been achieved. This acceptance into the TELUS IoT Marketplace provides Loop with national sales and marketing exposure to TELUS business customers. As a result of this announcement, TELUS will generate creditable third-party validation and credibility for our go-to-market strategy.