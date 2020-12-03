 

Nokia and Metrotel deploy software-defined fiber network for open access in Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 12:00  |  95   |   |   

Press Release

 

Nokia and Metrotel deploy software-defined fiber network for open access in Argentina

  • Metrotel uses Nokia’s Altiplano cloud platform and Cloud Acceleration Professional Services to build a state-of-the-art shared fiber infrastructure, based on passive optical network (PON) technology
  • The deployment helps meet Argentina’s broadband needs by providing cost-effective, high-speed fiber optic connectivity and related services to more than 40,000 users
  • Metrotel will initially focus on enterprise customers, using the new network’s slicing capability to optimize services by market segment
  • Metrotel will then use the new infrastructure to fulfil its strategic goal of becoming a broadband wholesaler, including in the residential market, and to support 5G mobile backhaul (MBH) services

3 December 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it will deploy the Altiplano cloud platform for fiber access in Metrotel’s network. This deployment enables Metrotel to deliver high-speed broadband and related services to users across Argentina. Metrotel has already built 4000 km of fiber networks, spanning Greater Buenos Aires, Rosario, Córdoba, Mendoza and Neuquén. By deploying Nokia Lightspan fiber access nodes, Metrotel will be able to provide cheaper and faster connectivity to 40,000 customers across these regions.

Metrotel will use the solution to support corporate customers in sectors including financial services, media, hospitality and government, whose needs call for a cost-effective and fully serviced fiber optic network. Flexible control and easy integration allow Metrotel to tailor its offering to individual market segments. Nokia’s high-capacity Lightspan FX access nodes provide the required scale.

Metrotel aims to become a broadband wholesaler, providing high-speed connectivity and comprehensive support services to virtual network operators who serve the residential market. The network will also support 5G mobile backhaul services, helping to accelerate rollout of 5G capabilities across Argentina.

To build the new network infrastructure, Metrotel selected Nokia’s cloud-native Altiplano platform for the flexibility it offers - it can easily be integrated with existing IT and operations support systems. The intent-based Altiplano Access Controller will enable Metrotel to vastly improve its network customization and management, through open programmable interfaces and closed-loop automated operations. Nokia Cloud Acceleration Professional Services provide system integration services to integrate Altiplano cloud platform in Metrotel cloud infrastructure. Altiplano customization services provide customer specific intents to support Metrotel’s requirements for their business customers.

Seite 1 von 2
Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia and Metrotel deploy software-defined fiber network for open access in Argentina Press Release   Nokia and Metrotel deploy software-defined fiber network for open access in Argentina Metrotel uses Nokia’s Altiplano cloud platform and Cloud Acceleration Professional Services to build a state-of-the-art shared fiber …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Kolab Project Launches Ice Cream Cake Dried Flower with Safari Flower Co., a New Premium Craft ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Nokia deploys 5G private networking for 5G4KMU* across five German research centers
02.12.20
Nokia confirms 5G as 90 percent more energy efficient
01.12.20
Nokia and AT&T to support enterprises with rapid IoT deployments
01.12.20
Strahlenschutzamt-Chefin:  Keine Gefahren von 5G
30.11.20
Ericsson-Studie: 5G erreicht bald eine Milliarde Menschen
30.11.20
Nokia and Togocom deploy first 5G network in West Africa
27.11.20
KORREKTUR: Patentstreit zwischen Nokia und Daimler geht zum EuGH
26.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
26.11.20
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
26.11.20
ROUNDUP: Patentstreit zwischen Nokia und Daimler geht zum EuGH

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
63.740
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist