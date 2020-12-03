 

LIZHI INC. Enters In-Car Audio Collaboration with Xpeng Motors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 12:00  |  78   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its cooperation with Xpeng Motors, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio content product into Xpeng Motors’ in-car intelligent operating system. The product has been launched in this week.

This cooperation marks another significant step forward for LIZHI to leverage its comprehensive content library, leading-edge technologies and strong operating capabilities in audio-centric user communities. Furthermore, it reaffirms LIZHI’s pursuit of diversified business models by tapping into the large demand for in-car audio entertainment services spanning various use cases. With seamless connectivity, LIZHI will strive to enrich the personalized driving experience for Xpeng Smart EV users.

The collaboration aims to accentuate the complementary strengths of both parties and strives for a win-win situation. For LIZHI, under the collaboration, it may make its premium content offerings and AI-empowered content discovery and recommendation system accessible to Xpeng Motors’ growing customer base comprised of tech-savvy middle-class consumers.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “We are excited to establish the cooperation with Xpeng Motors which is aimed to deliver better mobility experience for Xpeng Smart EV users. We believe this will strengthen our competitiveness in the in-car audio services space. As of September 30, 2020, there have been over 234 million podcasts uploaded to our platform. We will exploit this immense content base to heighten the creation of sought-after content and categories so as to deliver premium content to users in different living scenarios through our AI-empowered content distribution solutions. We are confident that our key strengths built on our advanced audio technologies, our AI-enabled content recommendation and distribution systems and massive content portfolios will add value to Xpeng Smart EV users.”

“We believe more and more people view the interior space of their cars as a mobile living space and we see an exciting runway to expand cooperation with leading automobile makers in China. Looking forward, our in-car audio initiatives will be important part of our strategic effort to diversify our business model to gain traction with a wider user base. We are well positioned to utilize on our strengths delivering a powerful online audio experience to users and capture growth in this emerging smart in-car audio services space,” Mr. Lai concluded.

Seite 1 von 2
Lizhi (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LIZHI INC. Enters In-Car Audio Collaboration with Xpeng Motors GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its cooperation with Xpeng Motors, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Kolab Project Launches Ice Cream Cake Dried Flower with Safari Flower Co., a New Premium Craft ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI) on Behalf of Investors
18.11.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lizhi Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17.11.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lizhi Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17.11.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI
09.11.20
LIZHI INC. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results