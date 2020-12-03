 

Greg Etter Joins the Liberty Gold Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Greg Etter has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective November 27, 2020.

Mr. Etter has broad, extensive experience in the natural resources sector, including more than two decades of successfully managing diverse portfolios as a senior executive at multiple international mining companies. Mr. Etter has been responsible for government relations, legal, security, land, environment, public relations, and community affairs. During the course of his career, he has had wide-ranging experience on four continents, including significant accomplishments relating to development projects. He joined Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX, NYSE) in 2007 and served in a number of roles including Senior Vice-President, Global Government Relations, Security and Lands prior to his retirement in 2020.

Mr. Etter specializes in establishing sound relationships with local, state and federal stakeholders that lead to the successful permitting of mining operations under the guidance of all regulations and environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements.

Mr. Etter obtained his B.S. in Geology from Colorado State University, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washburn University School of Law choosing afterwards to specialize in natural resources work. Mr. Etter was Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Battle Mountain Gold Company (NYSE, FWB, ASX) playing a key role in the management in addition to having responsibility for legal matters, and domestic government and environmental affairs. Mr. Etter joined Newmont Mining Corporation (TSX, NYSE) in 2000, initially responsible for government affairs, public relations, social development and security, later serving as Vice President and Executive Aide to the Chairman.

Mark O’Dea, Chairman of Liberty Gold, commented, “On behalf of Liberty Gold, it is my pleasure to welcome Greg to the Board. The unique skillset and experience he brings is well suited to our company culture and project portfolio. As our Black Pine and Goldstrike projects approach the development stage, Greg’s government and public relations expertise, as well his legal, land and environment experience, will be valuable and complementary skills to add to Liberty’s growing team."

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

For more information, visit www.libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
info@libertygold.ca 


Disclaimer

