Piedmont Receives Key Permit for Chemical Operations

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (“NCDEQ”) Division of Air Quality (“DAQ”) the air permit (“Permit”) to construct and operate the Company’s planned 22,700 t/y lithium hydroxide chemical plant located in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

The Permit defines the allowable limits for the construction and operations of emission sources as well as the construction and operation of air cleaning equipment to be used in the operation of the planned facilities. DAQ issued the Permit approval following a detailed review of Piedmont’s permit application submitted in October 2020. Receipt of the construction and operations air Permit for the Company’s planned chemical plant represents a significant milestone in the development of Piedmont’s proposed integrated lithium hydroxide business in North Carolina. HDR Engineering’s Charlotte Office acted as lead consultant in the preparation of the Company’s air permit application.