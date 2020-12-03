McLaren Racing announces multi-year partnership extension with Arrow Electronics

The partnership, which started in 2019, continues to combine two organizations with a shared belief in technology and innovation enabling progress and improvement in everyday life. Working together, McLaren and Arrow will strive to bring services and solutions to the team and their respective networks.

Notably this year, Arrow Electronics was a key supplier to McLaren and the VentilatorChallengeUK, a consortium that answered the urgent call for additional ventilators in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. Arrow used its extensive component-sourcing capability to support the manufacturing ramp-up and managed the electronics supply chain to provide the best electronic components. Arrow’s contribution enabled McLaren and the consortium to produce and deliver more than 13,000 medical ventilators – in effect 10 years of ventilator production in 10 weeks – to treat and save lives across the UK and overseas.

The Arrow Electronics brand will continue to be carried on the McLaren Formula 1 race cars and on the team’s 2021 race drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, as part of a multi-faceted activation program mirroring the IndyCar partnership with Arrow McLaren SP.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said:

“We are delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with Arrow, which is driven by innovation and technology in the pursuit of better, not just in motorsport but in everyday life. Arrow Electronics is a global leader in its field and continues to impress us with their forward-thinking approach and innovative nature, much like our own. We look forward to continuing our exciting partnership in Formula 1.”

Victor Gao, Chief Marketing Officer, Arrow Electronics said:

“We look forward to taking our partnership with McLaren to the next level in and outside the car. Our close collaboration is fuelled by our shared belief in the power of technology and the human spirit to the improvement of everyday life.”

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing competes in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and in IndyCar in the US with Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

About Arrow Electronics:

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005362/en/