 

McLaren Racing announces multi-year partnership extension with Arrow Electronics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 12:15  |  40   |   |   

McLaren Racing has today announced a multi-year extension of its Formula 1 partnership with Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), the global technology and innovation business.

The partnership, which started in 2019, continues to combine two organizations with a shared belief in technology and innovation enabling progress and improvement in everyday life. Working together, McLaren and Arrow will strive to bring services and solutions to the team and their respective networks.

Notably this year, Arrow Electronics was a key supplier to McLaren and the VentilatorChallengeUK, a consortium that answered the urgent call for additional ventilators in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. Arrow used its extensive component-sourcing capability to support the manufacturing ramp-up and managed the electronics supply chain to provide the best electronic components. Arrow’s contribution enabled McLaren and the consortium to produce and deliver more than 13,000 medical ventilators – in effect 10 years of ventilator production in 10 weeks – to treat and save lives across the UK and overseas.

The Arrow Electronics brand will continue to be carried on the McLaren Formula 1 race cars and on the team’s 2021 race drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, as part of a multi-faceted activation program mirroring the IndyCar partnership with Arrow McLaren SP.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said:

“We are delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with Arrow, which is driven by innovation and technology in the pursuit of better, not just in motorsport but in everyday life. Arrow Electronics is a global leader in its field and continues to impress us with their forward-thinking approach and innovative nature, much like our own. We look forward to continuing our exciting partnership in Formula 1.”

Victor Gao, Chief Marketing Officer, Arrow Electronics said:

“We look forward to taking our partnership with McLaren to the next level in and outside the car. Our close collaboration is fuelled by our shared belief in the power of technology and the human spirit to the improvement of everyday life.”

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing competes in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and in IndyCar in the US with Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

About Arrow Electronics:

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Arrow Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McLaren Racing announces multi-year partnership extension with Arrow Electronics McLaren Racing has today announced a multi-year extension of its Formula 1 partnership with Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), the global technology and innovation business. The partnership, which started in 2019, continues to combine two organizations …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Service Properties Trust Completes Transfer of 99 Hotels to Sonesta
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Arrow Electronics Selected as a Training Industry Top 20 IT Training Company
17.11.20
Arrow Electronics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences