 

The Final Day of Rome MED 2020 Is About to Start

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 12:29  |  40   |   |   

The event, which has seen an extraordinary participation so far, is ready for its last day.

ROME, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, that has been promoted since 2015 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by ISPI, is coming to an end.

Med Logo

Med, this year in an entirely digital edition, has been attended by over 100 experts and political leaders in more than 40 sessions that addressed some of the most difficult issues concerning the Mediterranean area: security, migration and prosperity. Med 2020 has been focused on "Beyond Covid-19 Navigating Solutions for Post Pandemic Times".

The final day will start at 9am and end at 6pm with the participation of political leaders of extraordinary importance.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, India, Jean Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, France, Niels Annen Minister of State, Germany, Sergey Vitorich Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdularahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qatar, Othman Jerandi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia, Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Greece, Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Morocco, Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Algeria, Anze Logar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Slovenia, Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Poland, Arancha Gaonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Spain, David Sassoli, President European Parliament, Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative For Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Union.

The event will end with a closing session with Giampiero Massolo, President, Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), Italy, Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy and Giuseppe Conte, President of the Council of Ministers, Italy.

It will be possible to watch the event live on ISPI MED website.

Journalists who intend to follow the activities must be accredited, by filling out the form at the following link: https://join.med.ispionline.it/media-accreditation

The complete program is available on Ispi Med website: https://med.ispionline.it/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342025/Med_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Final Day of Rome MED 2020 Is About to Start The event, which has seen an extraordinary participation so far, is ready for its last day. ROME, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The sixth edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, that has been promoted since 2015 by the Italian …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Web Summit: Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience
Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Invitation to telephone conference in response to Dagens Industri's article published on December 1
6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments