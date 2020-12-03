The Final Day of Rome MED 2020 Is About to Start

The event, which has seen an extraordinary participation so far, is ready for its last day.

ROME, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, that has been promoted since 2015 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by ISPI, is coming to an end.

Med, this year in an entirely digital edition, has been attended by over 100 experts and political leaders in more than 40 sessions that addressed some of the most difficult issues concerning the Mediterranean area: security, migration and prosperity. Med 2020 has been focused on "Beyond Covid-19 Navigating Solutions for Post Pandemic Times".